The sports to watch in this year’s Paralympics

Paralympic Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin has identified the “sport to watch” this year.

179 Australian athletes will take part in the Paralympic Games, underway from August 24.

Ms McLoughlin told Deborah Knight it’s been five years in the making.

“We always seem to shine in the pool, on the track and field, cycling.

“We’ve got the very first female athlete to compete as part of the Australian Steelers, our wheelchair rugby game … that’s a really exciting sport to watch.”

Image: Getty/Matt Turner