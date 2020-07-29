The special way to say ‘thank you’ to everyday Aussie heroes

The National Australia Day Council is calling on all Australians to nominate everyday, unsung heroes for the Australian of the Year Awards.

NADC CEO Karlie Brand encouraged Australians to nominate and acknowledge people in their communities, particularly those who “got us through bushfires and COVID-19”.

Nominations for 2021 awards close on Friday.

She told Jim Wilson it’s wonderful to acknowledge the efforts of incredible Australians with the award process.

“It allows all of us to look at the wonderful achievement of our fellow Australians,” she said.

“It’s who inspires you… some are well-known, some are less well-known.”

The Public Health Association of Australia is calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to consider a special one-off award to recognise the lifesaving work of our of nation’s healthcare and public healthcare workers over the last 6 months.

To find out more, visit https://www.australianoftheyear.org.au/

