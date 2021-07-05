2GB
The show will go on: Opera Australia’s ‘mega-tour’ affected by lockdowns

10 hours ago
What’s been deemed Opera Australia’s ‘mega-tour’, after the restrictions of 2020, has been affected by lockdowns across the country.

Opera Australia is bringing a brand new production, Carmen, to Canberra as part of the 25th anniversary of its national touring program.

The production is part of a comeback tour after the cancellations of 2020, set to perform in more than 40 cities and towns across the country from May through to August 2021.

But Director Matthew Barclay told Deborah Knight 14 shows have been cancelled already.

“I’m optimistic that all those dates will be rescheduled.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Opera Australia

