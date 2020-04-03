The Show must go on…line

The cancellation of the Sydney Royal Easter Show may be one of the biggest disappointments of the coronavirus crisis, but managers have come up with a creative virtual remedy.

Thousands will miss out on classic show experiences like dagwood dogs, wood chopping and fireworks, which would have started today under normal circumstances.

However, the loss is greater still for many country families who rely on the Show for a significant part of their income.

General Manager of the Sydney Royal Easter Show Murray Wilton tells Deborah Knight it’s a difficult day.

“I was walking down Showground road and thought to myself, this is absolutely surreal. It should have been buzzing with hundreds of thousands of people.”

Aussies may not be able to go in person, but they’ve tried to create an online experience that will support the regional community.

“Nothing is ever going to replace the Sydney Royal Easter Show but we’ve got a marketplace set up on our Easter Show website.

“We’re also selling our Ag bag, which is probably one of our main fundraisers for the foundation. That’s all made up of Australian made and produced produce.”

A staple of any Show experience is visiting the show bag pavilion, but worry not, they are also available online HERE and HERE.

