The show must go on for bushfire bride

When her bushland wedding venue burned in the January fires, Tumbarumba local Tiffany Hulm refused to give in.

This weekend, Nine Honey reports, on the anniversary of her engagement in Bago State Forest, the bride-to-be will return to the bushfire-ravaged town to be married.

“We were always going to get married in the forest,” she told Deb Knight.

She says the scenic Sugar Pine Walk where her fiancé Sean proposed felt like “home” to them, but the extent of the damage made the area too dangerous for visitors.

Luckily Ms Hulm had a backup venue in mind that holds just as much meaning – a local church frequented by her nan.

“She was pretty much the florist there. She used to do all the arrangements on a Sunday, and she always went to that church since she moved to Tumbarumba.”

Ms Hulm had initially planned her wedding to be as accessible as possible for her grandmother, who sadly passed away last year.

Now, her rural wedding has an extra purpose – to inject money back into the Snowy Mountains economy.

Image: Instagram/nomadicdreamer