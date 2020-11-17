2GB
The ‘selfish’ reason behind Anthony Callea’s final destination

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Singer-songwriter and Australian Idol star Anthony Callea has revealed there’s a self-indulgent reason behind one of his next destinations.

Mr Callea will hit the road in May and June next year, with the ‘Together Again’ tour to culminate at Caloundra on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

He told Deborah Knight it will be his first time performing there.

“I always try and put the last show of the tour in a place that I’ve never been to before, so then I can just stick around for a few days and check it out.

“I’m from Victoria, so I need some sun!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

For more information about tour dates and tickets, click HERE.

 

Image: Supplied

Deborah Knight
