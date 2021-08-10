2GB
The secret to record-breaker Adam Reynolds’ goal-kicking success

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Adam Reynoldsrugby league featuredSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Article image for The secret to record-breaker Adam Reynolds’ goal-kicking success

The South Sydney Rabbitohs’ all-time highest point scorer has shared his advice for aspiring footy players.

Adam Reynolds told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen breaking Eric Simms’ record is an “honour” he could’ve only dreamed of as a child.

He confirmed when it comes to becoming the best goal-kicker, practice really does make perfect.

“It’s just hours on hours; as a young fellow I grew up with a ball in hand.

“Just [do] what works for you … believe in your process.

“Having that confidence and doing it obviously goes a long way as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Rugby LeagueSports
