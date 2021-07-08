2GB
The ‘sad’ truth about exempting northern beaches from lockdown

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
JASON FALINSKI
Article image for The ‘sad’ truth about exempting northern beaches from lockdown

The Berejiklian government is facing calls to release the northern beaches from lockdown.

The northern region hasn’t had any cases of COVID-19 since the start of this outbreak.

Federal MP Jason Falinski told Ben Fordham areas with no community cases should not be subject to stay-at-home orders but people wouldn’t be able to go to work in the city.

“That’s the sad fact of the matter.

“There are businesses up here that should be able to open and service people from the northern beaches.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
