The ‘ridiculous’ rule impacting a Sydney pub

A well-known Sydney pub is struggling with a rule preventing patrons from carrying alcoholic drinks between dining areas.

Fortune Of War at The Rocks has outdoor seating but patrons aren’t allowed to buy a drink at the bar and take it outside.

Publican Steven Speed told Ben Fordham patrons aren’t allowed to bring their drink inside either.

“The simple thing to do would extend the liquor license out the front of the hotel but there’s no license that exists.

“It’s pretty tough down here on The Rocks, it’s not business as usual.

“I just cannot afford to staff it seven days a week.”

