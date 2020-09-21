2GB
The ‘ridiculous’ rule impacting a Sydney pub

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Fortune Of War

A well-known Sydney pub is struggling with a rule preventing patrons from carrying alcoholic drinks between dining areas.

Fortune Of War at The Rocks has outdoor seating but patrons aren’t allowed to buy a drink at the bar and take it outside.

Publican Steven Speed told Ben Fordham patrons aren’t allowed to bring their drink inside either.

“The simple thing to do would extend the liquor license out the front of the hotel but there’s no license that exists.

“It’s pretty tough down here on The Rocks, it’s not business as usual.

“I just cannot afford to staff it seven days a week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessLocalNews
