The ‘ridiculous’ idea to track students once they leave school

Ben Fordham has slammed the “ridiculous” idea to track students for five years after school and mark teachers and principles on their performance.

From 2022 the Department of Education will gather information on whether students are unemployed, studying or working.

Using those results, individual schools will be issued their own targets to lift the outcomes of their students.

“A school should only be judged how a student is performing when they arrived and when they left and everything that happened in the middle,” Ben Fordham said.

“The outsourcing of personal responsibility has got to stop.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments