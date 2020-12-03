2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘ridiculous’ idea to track students once they leave school

16 mins ago
Ben Fordham
department of education
Article image for The ‘ridiculous’ idea to track students once they leave school

Ben Fordham has slammed the “ridiculous” idea to track students for five years after school and mark teachers and principles on their performance.

From 2022 the Department of Education will gather information on whether students are unemployed, studying or working.

Using those results, individual schools will be issued their own targets to lift the outcomes of their students.

“A school should only be judged how a student is performing when they arrived and when they left and everything that happened in the middle,” Ben Fordham said.

“The outsourcing of personal responsibility has got to stop.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873