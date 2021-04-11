2GB
Governor-General pays tribute as the world mourns Prince Philip

11 hours ago
chris smith exclusive
Prince PhilipQueen Elizabeth II
Article image for Governor-General pays tribute as the world mourns Prince Philip

The Royal Family is mourning the death of Prince Philip.

A statement released by the Royal Family says the Duke of Edinburgh’s death was peaceful.

Governor-General David Hurley has shared his own memories of Prince Philip with Chris Smith.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Chris Smith, Queen Elizabeth II “will be tremendously devastated”.

“He was gradually deteriorating and there will be a certain amount of relief that he is no longer having to suffer, but there will also be a great sadness.

“The Queen has lost her rock, she has lost her soulmate. Her soulmate of 82 years – gone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Tim Graham 

NewsWorld
