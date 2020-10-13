2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The proactive police program behind a drop in family violence

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Gary WorboysNSW Police

New data released today show a contentious police program targeting high risk repeat offenders is reducing crime.

Acting NSW Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said the program, known as the Suspect Target Management Plan, is a police initiative to identify offenders at risk of reoffending.

Mr Worboys told Jim Wilson the analysis of the program showed it’s had the biggest impact on domestic violence.

“We have a particular group of people, who are high risk domestic violence offenders.

“This scheme, when it was put in place around those people, there was a 43 per cent reduction in terms of ongoing offending.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873