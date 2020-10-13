The proactive police program behind a drop in family violence
New data released today show a contentious police program targeting high risk repeat offenders is reducing crime.
Acting NSW Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said the program, known as the Suspect Target Management Plan, is a police initiative to identify offenders at risk of reoffending.
Mr Worboys told Jim Wilson the analysis of the program showed it’s had the biggest impact on domestic violence.
“We have a particular group of people, who are high risk domestic violence offenders.
“This scheme, when it was put in place around those people, there was a 43 per cent reduction in terms of ongoing offending.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty