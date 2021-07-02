The private comment from Ray Hadley that shocked country star Blake O’Connor

Australian country musician Blake O’Connor has released brand new single Soul Feeling, complete with retro music video.

Blake explained to Mark Levy how the video came about.

“Someone mentioned a laundromat and we thought ‘why not?’, and someone else mentioned ’70s so we also said ‘why not’?”

Press PLAY to watch the music video for Soul Feeling

Ray Hadley has been keenly following the young star’s rise and rise.

“I’m sure Ray won’t mind me saying this to you Blake,” Mark said.

“But he’s privately said to me that your guitar-playing is the best he’s seen since a young Keith Urban.”

Blake was absolutely “stoked” by the compliment.

“Far out, Keith Urban is a weapon, so to be put in the same sort of category as him is pretty incredible.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied