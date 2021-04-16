2GB
The Phantom’s emotional reaction to life-changing moment

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Josh PitermanPhantom of the Opera
Article image for The Phantom’s emotional reaction to life-changing moment

One of the most iconic musicals of all time is coming to the Sydney Opera House and it’s already broken records.

The Phantom of the Opera broke the record for most tickets sold on the first day of release for a performance at the Opera House.

An emotional Josh Piterman joined Deborah Knight ahead of his Sydney debut as the Phantom.

 

Struck with emotion, he described the defining moment that led to the life-changing opportunity.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentNews
