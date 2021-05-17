‘The optics on this is pretty ordinary’: Jim Wilson says cricketers should wait their turn

Jim Wilson has criticised the preferential treatment Australia’s cricketers have received as they arrived in Sydney for hotel quarantine today.

The 38 players and official had already spent two weeks in the Maldives while waiting for a transfer back to Australia after the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

Jim says authorities are “rolling out the COVID red carpet” for our top sportsmen.

“While the Prime Minster and Cricket Australia continue to push the line that they haven’t jumped the queue, the fact of the matter is they have,” he said.

“These hotel quarantine placements are additional spots, they’ve been created especially for our cricketers.

“So if that’s the case, why have we still got thousands of Australians including many vulnerable, stranded overseas due to lack of quarantine spots.”

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial below