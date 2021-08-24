The moment that changed Paralympic sport forever for departing CEO

The current Paralympics Australia CEO will undertake her ‘last hoorah’ from tonight as the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics begins.

Departing CEO Lynne Anderson reflected on her six years in the role, sharing with Jim Wilson how she aimed to raise the profile of paralympic sport.

“When I came into this, I’d been in sport and sport business all my life, and I didn’t really know the Paralympic Games.

“I did a bit of digging and I thought ‘Oh my God, there’s a jewel here that really deserves to be shared with all Australia.

“The one moment that really turned it for us was the [2018 Commonwealth] Games in Australia.”

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images