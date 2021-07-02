2GB
The ‘massive concern’ facing rugby league after Storm slaughter Roosters

50 mins ago
James Willis
The NRL’s ongoing problem with blowout scorelines has called recent rule changes into question, after the Melbourne Storm last night defeated the Sydney Roosters 46-nil.

James Willis said the landslide wins this season “have to be a massive concern” just past the midpoint of the competition.

“There’s a few ways of looking at this: one is that Melbourne and Penrith are on another level this season.

“Even 16 rounds into a 25-round competition, to have a two horse race is not healthy.

“But more broadly, the stats don’t lie … the number of wins by 13+ … is the highest since the early 90s.

“45 per cent of games this season … have been decided by 19 points or more. That’s staggering.”

Press PLAY below to hear James’ comments in full

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary weighed in on the problem, but told James Willis he’s not convinced it’s entirely caused by rule changes.

“I don’t think it’s as simple.

“I’m not too sure – if I knew the answer, I’d probably tell you.

“There just seems to be a bit of a gulf between the best and the rest I guess, this year more than any other.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

