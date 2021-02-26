The male model from Mudgee’s ‘revealing’ chat with Ray Hadley

Ray Hadley is broadcasting from Mudgee for the Country Championships racing series.

Ray managed to chase down the male model himself, Ken Sutcliffe, for a catch-up and chat about all things life, love and footy.

Ken almost didn’t recognise Ray when he saw how much weight he’s lost.

“I’m thinking here, Ray has shrunk.

“He’s just about to get married, and everything’s going well – I hope not everything’s shrunk!”

