2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The male model from Mudgee’s ‘revealing’ chat with Ray Hadley

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ken SutcliffeMudgee
Article image for The male model from Mudgee’s ‘revealing’ chat with Ray Hadley

Ray Hadley is broadcasting from Mudgee for the Country Championships racing series.

Ray managed to chase down the male model himself, Ken Sutcliffe, for a catch-up and chat about all things life, love and footy.

Ken almost didn’t recognise Ray when he saw how much weight he’s lost.

“I’m thinking here, Ray has shrunk.

“He’s just about to get married, and everything’s going well – I hope not everything’s shrunk!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

 

Ray Hadley
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873