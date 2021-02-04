The main threat putting NSW’s historic buildings at risk

Heritage buildings in Sydney and throughout the regions have been left to crumble, entangled in red tape and back-and-forth between stakeholders.

The historic Oaklands home in Warriewood is at risk of demolition, while the east of Macquarie St in Sydney has been recommended for revitalisation.

University of Sydney heritage expert Associate Professor Cameron Logan told Deborah Knight inconsistencies in the management of historic places are a big part of the problem.

“It is probably the key challenge in heritage conservation, where it meets the planning system, is how to both protect and preserve places … and how to also give them meaningful, active uses.

“It’s not all just bad news stories … the dereliction of some of these buildings actually can be a really catalytic thing to bring communities together.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty