The ‘remarkable’ legacy the Duke of Edinburgh left youths across the world

In the wake of Prince Philip’s passing, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award remains to carry on the teachings of its namesake.

CNN royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Jim Wilson Prince Philip leaves behind an extensive legacy of contributions to youth development, the arts and the environmental movement.

“There have been interviews with so many kids who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh awards over the years that have now become thriving adults.

“Several said they might’ve ended up in prison had it not been for that.

“That’s remarkable, when you think of the difference he will continue to make, even though he’s not here.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award CEO Peter Kaye told Deborah Knight the program encourages teenagers to be “more gainfully occupied”.

“There was a need, there was a consort who loved challenges and wanted to make a difference, and the timing was right and out came the program,” he said.

“People use the award framework to channel the activities they are currently using to improve the wellbeing of the young people they work with.

“You have to persevere over an extended period of time.”

Mr Kaye said the award is now run in 130 countries, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic and China.

Image: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images