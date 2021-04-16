The infuriating theory behind Sharks’ ‘reckless, brainless move’

The Cronulla Sharks’ apparent attempt to save face by dismissing John Morris has led to further backlash.

“To treat a 300-gamer like John Morris in the way they have this week is nothing short of a disgrace.

“To move on a coach five rounds into a new competition just seems like a reckless, brainless move – I can’t figure it out.”

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James “I just don’t know how the players cope”.

However, James did have a theory as to why the Sharks would get rid of their coach so abruptly, one he suggested should annoy the club’s fans even more.

Piggy was in agreement: “They don’t want to be embarrassed … that’s why they got rid of him.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images