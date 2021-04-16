2GB
The infuriating theory behind Sharks’ ‘reckless, brainless move’

4 hours ago
James Willis
CRONULLA SHARKSJohn MorrisMark 'Piggy' Riddellrugby league featured
Article image for The infuriating theory behind Sharks’ ‘reckless, brainless move’

The Cronulla Sharks’ apparent attempt to save face by dismissing John Morris has led to further backlash.

“To treat a 300-gamer like John Morris in the way they have this week is nothing short of a disgrace.

“To move on a coach five rounds into a new competition just seems like a reckless, brainless move – I can’t figure it out.”

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell told James “I just don’t know how the players cope”.

However, James did have a theory as to why the Sharks would get rid of their coach so abruptly, one he suggested should annoy the club’s fans even more.

Piggy was in agreement: “They don’t want to be embarrassed … that’s why they got rid of him.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
