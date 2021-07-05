2GB
The importance of ‘clearing your head’ in week two of lockdown

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Christine MorganlockdownMental Health
Article image for The importance of ‘clearing your head’ in week two of lockdown

Greater Sydneysiders have made it nine days into a 14-day lockdown, and mental health advocates are offering their advice for dealing with ‘pandemic fatigue’.

Deborah Knight caught up again with National Mental Health Commission CEO Christine Morgan to discuss getting through the last few days, and subsequent days if stay-at-home orders need to be extended.

“[Exercise] does three things: it clears your head, it gets you outside – so it breaks that sense of ‘I’m restricted’ – and then it actually gets you … to have a sense of relief.”

Press PLAY below to hear her mental health advice

For mental health support, visit HeadToHealth.gov.au or call the Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service on 1800 512 348.

You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14, and if a life is in immediate danger call 000.

 

Image: Getty

