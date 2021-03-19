The hunt for eastern suburbs’ oblivious multimillionaire

Check your lottery ticket! One Sydneysider is $50 million richer, and they don’t even know it.

Yesterday’s Powerball draw was 18, 30, 60, 16, 29, 06, 33, and 35. The Powerball number is 4.

It’s been revealed that the ticket was purchased at a NSW Lotteries outlet in the eastern suburbs, with the exact location to be revealed tomorrow.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart told Jim Wilson there’s a reason for the secrecy.

“Because this is such a big prize, there’s actually a process where they release information to us.

“That’s to give the winner some time to just wander in, oblivious, scan their ticket.”

Image: Getty