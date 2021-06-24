2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The hard conversation the AFP doesn’t want you to walk away from

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Australian Federal PoliceCHILD ABUSEchild exploitationParentingpodcasts
Article image for The hard conversation the AFP doesn’t want you to walk away from

The Australian Federal Police have broken into the podcasting scene with a series that’s difficult but important to hear.

With federal police on track to receive 21,000 reports of online child exploitation this year alone, more parents need to know how to keep their kids safe on the internet.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Northern Commander Lesa Gale told Ray Hadley the Closing the Net podcast aims to change how Australians think and talk about child abuse.

“It’s a really hard narrative to sell to the Australian community, because people don’t want to believe that this could happen to their children, or that these offenders … could be people that they know.

“It’s so easy, for this sort of crime, for people to walk away from the radio … they just don’t want to listen.

“Please listen, and start to have the conversation with our children early, so that we can keep them safe online.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Closing the Net is available on all major podcast platforms. For more details, click HERE.

If you know of a child that is being contacted inappropriately or groomed by an adult online, or have been affected by online child sexual exploitation visit the ACCCE website for advice and support: www.accce.gov.au

 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaCrimeNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873