The grim fate Afghans fear as Taliban brings nation to its knees

An Afghan-Australian has shed light on the future many dread, which is driving thousands to flee the war-torn country.

Hogai Popal has family living across the country, but holds most concern for her aunt in northern Afghanistan.

“She tried to cross the border a few nights ago on Saturday before the town was taken over,” she told Deborah Knight.

“Unfortunately, they weren’t allowed to cross and were told to basically turn back and go home.

“That was probably our last hope of being able to help them.”

It’s feared the country will regress to the climate of 1996, when Afghanistan first fell to the Taliban.

“Scenes of hands being cut off, severe capital punishment for theft, women not having the right to access education and the majority of them just not having access to their basic rights as a human and as a woman.

“If that is to be repeated, it’s going to be a very sad and dark place for them.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ms Popal address Australia’s response to the crisis

Image: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images