An alliance of Australian corporations is seeking to equip employees across the country with the tools to tackle mental health problems.

Allianz, Bunnings, Coles and Microsoft are all founding members of the new Corporate Mental Health Alliance Australia organisation.

CMHAA chairperson Lucy Brogden told Jim Wilson intervention in the workplace is crucial.

She advised listeners to reach out to coworkers who seem withdrawn, or whose moods have changed, or are turning up late – despite the awkwardness.

“We all have an obligation to increase our understanding of mental illness, and mental ill health.

“[Asking] ‘how can I help?’, ‘what can I do?’ is really the greatest gift you could give a colleague; to be that emotional mirror.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you are experiencing difficulties, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Image: Getty