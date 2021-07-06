The great Aussie supermarket splurge

Australians are spending more in the supermarket than pre-pandemic after the year of panic-buying in 2020.

Supermarket sales have fallen since the height of the pandemic in March 2020 but grocery shopping remains at increased levels.

BIS Oxford Economics’ Sarah Hunter told Deborah Knight the shopping habits have changed in regional areas.

“Their spending in supermarkets is up more than in the cities over the last year.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty