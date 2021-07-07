‘The government is prescribing Panadol’ to lockdown-struck businesses

Businesses are criticising the state government over a lack of support for businesses impacted by the extended lockdown.

The state government is preparing to expand its business support package, but federal officials have rejected a request to bring back JobKeeper.

The Academy Brand Founder Anthony Pitt, with 20 stores in Sydney, told Ben Fordham the lack of JobKeeper will be devastating.

“The message the government is sending to business owners and workers is ‘we don’t care’.

“Business is the most vulnerable to this pandemic and the government is prescribing Panadol.

“A three-week lockdown in Sydney alone is going to cost my business well in excess of $1 million.”

