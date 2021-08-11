2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The four legal issues preventing..

The four legal issues preventing employers from mandating vaccination

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Business FeaturedHospitalitymandatory vaccinationTom PanosWes Lambert
Article image for The four legal issues preventing employers from mandating vaccination

Around half of hospitality businesses want to be legally supported to check their employees’ COVID vaccination status, an industry survey has revealed.

Restaurant and Catering Industry Association CEO Wes Lambert told Jim Wilson the small businesses surveyed “overwhelmingly” wanted to be able to ensure their staff’s safety.

Most are desperate to do whatever it takes to prevent further lockdowns.

“There’s four legal issues: one is the Safe Work Australia [and] workplace health and safety, both [for] protecting your employees, and employees ensuring that they are protecting themselves.

“Then it’s … the Fair Work Act, which could never have been written specifically for a pandemic.

“And it is privacy and the Discrimination [Act].”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Real estate expert Tom Panos predicts vendors will eventually shun unvaccinated agents, and told Jim Wilson he’s already seeing it happen.

“The property sold, and we needed the vendor to sign the contract.

“The property was located in the Canterbury-Bankstown area, the vendor doesn’t live in the Canterbury-Bankstown area, and … says ‘I don’t want to meet anyone’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessHealthMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873