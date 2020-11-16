The Flying Kangaroo celebrates two very special birthdays

One of Qantas’ Boeing 787 Dreamliners will take a historic 100-minute scenic flight tonight to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary.

Qantas Captain Lisa Norman has flown for the airline for three decades, and will pilot the celebratory flight.

She told Jim Wilson they’ll dip over the Shellharbour museum where one of Qantas’ 747-400 resides, and fly low passes over Sydney Harbour on their return, all with a very special guest on board.

“We’re very delighted to have Tom on board with us tonight – he actually turns 100 today, and I’m sure he’s been through just as much as Qantas has been!

“We’re very excited to not only welcome Tom on board, but to sing him a big happy birthday too.”

Image: Getty