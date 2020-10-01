The final frontier: Australia’s space race to bring back local manufacturing

The Prime Minister is promising to support local manufacturing as part of the nation’s economic recovery.

$1.5 billion dollars will be allocated in the federal budget for a new manufacturing strategy.

Six key areas have been identified including resources technology, food manufacturing, medical products, clean energy and recycling, defence, and space.

The government claims the plan would create 80,000 jobs.

Space Industry Association of Australia Deputy Chair Tim Parsons told Deborah Knight they aim to create 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

“We want to quadruple the size of our industry and our exports by then.

“The space industry has been growing pretty quickly over the last 10 or 15 years.”

