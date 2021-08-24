The farmer wants a worker: Seasonal labourer’s ingenious matchmaking venture

A 25-year-old farmhand has taken to social media to help other young Australians gain employment, by matching them up with farmers in their region of choice.

Seasonal farm worker Heidi Morris, Moree born and raised, told Jim Wilson going rural for a few months is “a no-brainer” for young people.

“You do the hard yards, you do the 12 hour days … and then you can do whatever you like, you’ve got money in the bank … for the rest of the year.

“I bought my first block of land at 20 years old, and it’s all due to seasonal work.

“As long as you’ve got that attitude, like ‘yeah I’ll do it!’, I’ll get you a job no worries at all.”

