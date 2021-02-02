The eyewatering amount of tax Aussies pay on spirits

An alliance of distilleries and spirit companies are calling on the government to reduce Australia’s spirits tax, the third-highest in the world.

The Australian Distillers Association wants a six dollar reduction in the $88 of tax per litre of pure alcohol.

Local Four Pillars Gin founder Stuart Gregor told Ben Fordham his gin is sold for USD$34 in California but he sells it for $75 in Australia.

“You’re paying about $30, would you believe it, per bottle of spirits in tax.

“Beer pays lower tax, wine pays lower tax, but spirits, because we never had a local industry, we pay heaps more tax. So we’re just asking for a bit of a fair go, mate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty