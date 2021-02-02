2GB
The eyewatering amount of tax Aussies pay on spirits

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Four Pillars GinStuart Gregor
Article image for The eyewatering amount of tax Aussies pay on spirits

An alliance of distilleries and spirit companies are calling on the government to reduce Australia’s spirits tax, the third-highest in the world.

The Australian Distillers Association wants a six dollar reduction in the $88 of tax per litre of pure alcohol.

Local Four Pillars Gin founder Stuart Gregor told Ben Fordham his gin is sold for USD$34 in California but he sells it for $75 in Australia.

“You’re paying about $30, would you believe it, per bottle of spirits in tax.

“Beer pays lower tax, wine pays lower tax, but spirits, because we never had a local industry, we pay heaps more tax. So we’re just asking for a bit of a fair go, mate.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

News
