The embarrassing moment that inspired Sutherland nurse’s 60 year career

Even in her well-earned retirement, nurse of 61 years Kay Davison still misses her job.

Ms Davison has been a nurse at Sutherland Hospital since 1960, including 42 years as a night manager, and told Jim Wilson she “loved every bit of it”.

She shared with Jim her rather unique – and somewhat awkward – career origin story.

It all started when she had her appendix out in Canterbury Hospital when she was 10…

