The disturbing link between domestic violence and the family pet

Domestic violence victims delay seeking refuge for months because they can’t take their pets with them.

NSW MP Emma Hurst, who represents the Animal Justice Party, told Jim Wilson 70 percent of domestic violence survivors report that an animal had also been abused.

“And of course there’s that delay in seeking refuge because they’re unable to flee the situation with the animals.

“We’ve also got a lot of data around the fact that children who are forced to witness and participate in acts of animal cruelty suffer psychological consequences.”

For anyone needing help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or reach out to your local police.

If it’s an emergency call triple zero (000).

