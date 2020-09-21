The ‘disgraceful’ lack of mental health support in regional NSW

The NSW government is being slammed for neglecting the mental health needs of the regions.

Griffith and the Murrumbidgee region have the highest suicide rate in NSW.

Now, the state government is building a new hospital in the area, without a mental health unit.

Shooters, Fishers & Farmers MP Helen Dalton told Ben Fordham something needs to change.

“My electorate is the size of Scotland and we have three times the suicide rate of Sydney.

“We haven’t got a mental health unit in any hospital in my electorate which is just disgraceful really.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

