The dire health consequences of scammers’ latest invention

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for The dire health consequences of scammers’ latest invention

The Australian Border Force has set up a taskforce to prevent fake or stolen vaccines from entering the country, as scammers up the ante.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned scammers are fishing for personal details under the premise of vaccine surveys, appointment bookings and selling vaccine priority.

ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard told Jim Wilson only 70 such scams have been reported so far, of which some turned out to be genuine calls.

No fake vaccination certificates have yet been reported as being sold in Australia.

“We expected to see a tidal wave of them; we know those sorts of things were happening in the US and the UK, but our numbers are still small.”

Nevertheless, Ms Rickard explained the tell-tale signs of a vaccine scam.

Jim Wilson
