2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The COVID-19 symptom that’s a ‘red flag’ for neuroscientists

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
HEALTHneuroscienceParkinson's Disease

Neuroscientists say more work is needed to establish a possible link between conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and those who have contracted COVID-19.

There are concerns of the virus’ long-term impact on the brain and nervous system.

The Florey Institute of Neuroscience & Mental Health’s Professor Kevin Barnham told Deborah Knight a common symptom, loss of smell, caught their attention.

“While it’s looked upon as a minor feature of the disease, for us it’s an indication you’ve got a ‘neural insult’ and that neural insult is going to involve inflammation and that’s a red flag for us as neuroscientists,” he said.

“Inflammation has been implicated as a risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases particularly Parkinson’s diseases.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealth
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873