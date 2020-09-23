The COVID-19 symptom that’s a ‘red flag’ for neuroscientists

Neuroscientists say more work is needed to establish a possible link between conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and those who have contracted COVID-19.

There are concerns of the virus’ long-term impact on the brain and nervous system.

The Florey Institute of Neuroscience & Mental Health’s Professor Kevin Barnham told Deborah Knight a common symptom, loss of smell, caught their attention.

“While it’s looked upon as a minor feature of the disease, for us it’s an indication you’ve got a ‘neural insult’ and that neural insult is going to involve inflammation and that’s a red flag for us as neuroscientists,” he said.

“Inflammation has been implicated as a risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases particularly Parkinson’s diseases.”

Image: Getty