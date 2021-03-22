‘The community demands it’: Ben Fordham calls on PM to announce royal commission

Ben Fordham is calling on Scott Morrison to follow through and announce a royal commission into veteran suicides.

A motion on the issue was passed by both houses of Parliament and veterans are calling on the Prime Minister to act.

Coalition MP and former soldier Phillip Thompson told Ben Fordham it was “a very emotional time” in Parliament for him.

“We’ve lost mates.

“Consecutive governments have failed and need to do better.”

Ben Fordham says Scott Morrison needs to announce a royal commission.

“Prime Minister, make it happen.

“Our veterans deserve it and the community demands it.”

