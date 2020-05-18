2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The common birth complication no..

The common birth complication no one is talking about

38 mins ago
Deborah Knight
birth defectsPregnancySam Squiers

Sports reporter and mother of two Sam Squiers has spoken out about the challenges of raising a baby with a cleft lip and palate.

After almost losing her life and her firstborn Imogen, who was born at 32 weeks, having another birth complication during her second pregnancy was tough to bear.

“Premmie mums feel a bit of guilt usually, that you didn’t get your baby to full term … that’s your job as a mum, is to grow them and nurture them,” Sam told Deborah Knight.

“With Elle, when we found out she had a cleft lip and a cleft palate, those feelings of guilt and not doing your job properly came flooding back.”

The Squiers family will face many challenges as Elle goes through surgeries and therapy, but Sam told Deb she was eager to speak out and share her story so other mums wouldn’t have to feel as alone as she did.

About one in 800 Australian babies are born with a cleft lip or palate, yet Sam struggled to find support.

“I felt really lost. I didn’t know anyone else who had gone through this, I searched social media, I couldn’t see anyone.

“If it’s the most common birth issue, why is it that I’m not seeing anyone [talking about it]?

“People were going ‘I just want to reassure you that she can be fixed’, but I was like, she’s not broken!

“There’s more different than there is normal, but we don’t ever see those different journeys.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Instagram/Sam Squiers

Deborah Knight
HealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.