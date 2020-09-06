The coffin confessor paid to crash funerals

A Gold Coast private investigator has found himself in a “bizarre” job as a coffin confessor at funerals.

Ben Fordham spoke with Bill Edgar who explained how it all started when one of his terminally ill clients asked him to crash his funeral.

“He saw how most of his family friends that he thought loved him were acting and he asked me if I could interrupt his funeral.

“He wanted to set the record straight and leave on his own terms and have his own say.”

Mr Edgar told Ben a lot of the time people are upset and angry, but eventually they understand.

“Once you get the crowd on your side, you’re pretty well right, because they all want to know what their friend, their loved one has left unsaid.”

