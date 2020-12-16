2GB
The Christmas ‘kiss’ gracing skies the world over

9 hours ago
Article image for The Christmas ‘kiss’ gracing skies the world over

Stargazers across the world will be able to witness a once in a lifetime event with the naked eye from tonight.

On December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to one another and brighter than they have in 800 years in an event known as a “great conjunction” or the “Christmas Star”.

But the planets will also be visible from tonight with Astronomer Brad Tucker telling Chris Smith the best time to see it is 15 minutes after sunset.

“[Look] about two fists above the horizon in that western sky.

“So about 8.30, 8.40 that’s when the show starts.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

