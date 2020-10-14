2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘The cat is out of the bag’: WA Premier caught in a border lie

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark McGowan

The West Australian Premier Mark McGowan’s border closure is under scrutiny after health advice suggested relaxing the state’s travel ban.

The Premier claimed the border will remain closed until at least April next year, after the state election, based on medical advice.

However, WA’s chief health officer told a parliamentary inquiry health advice points to opening the border.

“We know what you’re doing Mark McGowan.

“The cat is out of the bag. The WA border is closed for two reasons: votes and money.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Matt Jelonek

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873