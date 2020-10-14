‘The cat is out of the bag’: WA Premier caught in a border lie
The West Australian Premier Mark McGowan’s border closure is under scrutiny after health advice suggested relaxing the state’s travel ban.
The Premier claimed the border will remain closed until at least April next year, after the state election, based on medical advice.
However, WA’s chief health officer told a parliamentary inquiry health advice points to opening the border.
“We know what you’re doing Mark McGowan.
“The cat is out of the bag. The WA border is closed for two reasons: votes and money.”
Image: Getty/Matt Jelonek