The bold plan to rid Australia of single-use plastics by 2025

The federal government has announced an ambitious plan in partnership with Boomerang Alliance to ban all single-use plastics in four years.

The national plastics ban will see polystyrene and micro-plastics phased out by 2022, with all packaging to be “recyclable, reusable or compostable” by 2025.

Boomerang Alliance Director Jeff Angel welcomed the “substantial” move.

“It has some great, new initiatives, it’s not business as usual,” he told Deborah Knight.

“It’s really going to push ahead on getting single-use plastics, and their awful pollution they cause, out of our ocean.

“We have what might be called ‘pilot projects’ by big companies, but there are hundreds … and thousands of outlets for these plastics.

“Every year we consume one million tonnes of single-use plastics, and 130,000 tonnes of that end up in the environment, and that’s just an appalling legacy of environmental destruction because that plastic lasts for hundreds of years.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty