2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Aussie town where you can score a home for next to nothing

5 hours ago
chris smith
Business FeaturedCoober Pedy CouncilDean Miller
Article image for The Aussie town where you can score a home for next to nothing

An Australian council is considering giving properties away for next to nothing.

Coober Pedy Council will auction off 17 above-ground houses, four dugouts, and 19 vacant land lots in June in a bid to recover unpaid rates.

However, if the properties don’t sell, the council will consider giving them away for as little as $1.

Coober Pedy Council CEO Dean Miller told Chris Smith ratepayers owe about $280,000.

“We’re looking at properties that haven’t paid rates between three and up to 10 years.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

chris smith
AustraliaBusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873