The Aussie town where you can score a home for next to nothing

An Australian council is considering giving properties away for next to nothing.

Coober Pedy Council will auction off 17 above-ground houses, four dugouts, and 19 vacant land lots in June in a bid to recover unpaid rates.

However, if the properties don’t sell, the council will consider giving them away for as little as $1.

Coober Pedy Council CEO Dean Miller told Chris Smith ratepayers owe about $280,000.

“We’re looking at properties that haven’t paid rates between three and up to 10 years.”

