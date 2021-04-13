The Aussie town where you can score a home for next to nothing
An Australian council is considering giving properties away for next to nothing.
Coober Pedy Council will auction off 17 above-ground houses, four dugouts, and 19 vacant land lots in June in a bid to recover unpaid rates.
However, if the properties don’t sell, the council will consider giving them away for as little as $1.
Coober Pedy Council CEO Dean Miller told Chris Smith ratepayers owe about $280,000.
“We’re looking at properties that haven’t paid rates between three and up to 10 years.”
Image: Getty