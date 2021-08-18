The Aussie invention that could save millions of infant lives

Australian innovators are hopeful their education device could make a big difference for the 12 million newborns each year who need resuscitation around the world.

Around 17,000 Australian babies require resuscitation at birth each year, with most deaths and disabilities preventable.

Biomedical engineering students from the University of Sydney collaborated with Westmead Hospital to develop and trial the ‘ResusRight’ monitoring device.

Co-founder and PhD candidate Matt Boustred explained to Deborah Knight why such a device was sorely needed.

“One of the issues that we’re trying to address is that clinicians don’t actually have access to a measure of how much air they’re giving to the baby.

“They have to rely on measures like airway pressure, or looking at the rise and fall of the baby’s chest, which is highly inaccurate.”

Image: ResusRight