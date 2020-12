Kennards Self Storage CEO Sam Kennard is encouraging Aussie businesses to follow in their footsteps and move away from Chinese suppliers.

He told Ben Fordham they’re looking in other markets such as Taiwan, Singapore or Korea.

“We’re open-minded.

“If our friends in China aren’t going to be friendly to us I don’t know why we should continue to stick with them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty