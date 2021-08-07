2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Aussie antiviral spray being..

The Aussie antiviral spray being used in Europe but cannot be sold in Australia

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
Australia OvernightCovidMedicinePREVENTION
Article image for The Aussie antiviral spray being used in Europe but cannot be sold in Australia

An Australian pharmaceuticals manufacturer claims it can produce a broad-spectrum antiviral spray which is more than 99% effective against the Delta strain of coronavirus.

The product, which comes in the form of a nasal spray, is sold in India and Europe.

It is not approved for use by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia.

Luke Grant spoke to CEO of Starpharma, Dr Jackie Fairley, the company which produces the product about its development and use.

She says Viraleze is promising results overseas, and should be considered in Australia.

Click play below to listen to the interview.

Luke Grant
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873