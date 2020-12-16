The amazing teacher connecting Indigenous communities

Joe Hildebrand has commended the 2020 Telstra ARIA Award winner for best music teacher, Sarah Donnelley, for her work in Indigenous communities.

The award recognised Ms Donnelley’s contribution to music education in Wilcannia, a town that struggles to recruit and keep teachers.

Ms Donnelley told Joe Hildebrand she used nine kilometres of tape to physically connect children during lockdown.

“Our number one business is knowing our students and seeing them every day.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview