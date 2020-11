Jos Bots is an adventurer through and through.

The 91 year-old has sailed solo on his own ferro cement sailing yacht and ridden a motorbike across the Nullarbor Plain. The second feat one Jos wants to repeat to be the first person over 90 to do so.

Jos made news after a paragliding accident on Sydney’s Northern Beaches (which you can see here).

Jos’ joins John Stanley to talk about the accident and how adventuring has kept him fit late in life.